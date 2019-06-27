Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on McKeesport deadly stabbing

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a deadly stabbing in Mckeesport.
Police responded to Evans Avenue on May 8 after someone called for help.
When they arrived, police said they found Irvin Green, 48, stabbed in his chest and lying in the street.
Green was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said their investigation revealed that Green was seen earlier in the day with another black man at a local market. Green was later seen fighting with a black man on Evans Avenue where he was found stabbed, according to police.
Police said the other man was wearing a blue hoodie, and according to a witness, it appeared that the man wearing the hoodie stabbed Green.
Green was seen falling to the ground after being stabbed, police said.
The man wearing the blue hoodie ran down Evans Avenue and was seen turning left onto Oak Street, according to police.
Police said the man is described as black, in his 20s, around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
