Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in deadly Penn Hills shooting

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips to help solve a Penn Hills homicide.

    After a report of shots fired, police found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Ford Fusion that was sitting in the 6800 block of Alcoma Drive on Nov. 6, 2018.

    The vehicle was still running. The man, Calvin Anderson, 21 was dead, shot through the driver’s window.

    Anyone with information can call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of individuals wanted for featured crimes. Callers may remain anonymous.

