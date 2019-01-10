Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in deadly Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips to help solve a Penn Hills homicide.
After a report of shots fired, police found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Ford Fusion that was sitting in the 6800 block of Alcoma Drive on Nov. 6, 2018.
RELATED: County identifies man found shot to death inside car on neighborhood street
The vehicle was still running. The man, Calvin Anderson, 21 was dead, shot through the driver’s window.
Anyone with information can call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of individuals wanted for featured crimes. Callers may remain anonymous.
TRENDING NOW:
- Allderdice High School student killed in shooting
- Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- Mom put 8-month-old baby in outdoor freezer, closed lid, police say
- VIDEO: Ohio Man Accused of Setting Estranged Wife on Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}