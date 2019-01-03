Cross-country child porn investigation leads FBI to Wilkinsburg man

A Wilkinsburg man is in federal custody after investigators say they discovered naked pictures of children from all across the country.
Multiple investigations from Florida to Minnesota lead police to the home of 25-year-old Jason Harris Jr.
Channel 11's Damany Lewis is learning how the suspect first met his victims and talking to neighbors who have young kids who are shocked to learn it happened just doors from where they live.
