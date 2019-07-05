0 Crowds gather at Point State Park for Flashes of Freedom Fireworks

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 7 p.m.: The fireworks barges are being moved into place for tonight's Flashes of Freedom Fireworks show.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.: Event organizers tell Channel 11's Michele Newell they are ready to put on a great show for the tens of thousands of people expected downtown.

"It's one of the best shows in the country. It's been voted one of the top 10 shows in the country and I expect it to stay on that list," show producer Derek Weber said.

"It's one of the best shows in the country." We're talking to organizers about what you can expect from tonight's Flashes of Freedom Fireworks during 11 News at 6. https://t.co/EYFED4fpI0 pic.twitter.com/nSSwxY7sM2 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 4, 2019

The show takes months to plan and the fireworks are all choreographed to music.

"We've got some surprises, some great things, something in store for everybody this evening," Vince Terizzi from Starfire said.

Terizzi didn't want to give everything away, but he did give us a hint.

"We have some unique devices that we make ourselves that are in the show. Everyone will know when they go off," he said.

You can watch Pittsburgh's annual fireworks show on Channel 11. The WPXI Fourth of July Show, featuring the Flashes of Freedom Fireworks, is set for Thursday at 9 p.m.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.: Crowds have started to build in Point State Park with several people setting up blankets and chairs. Channel 11's Michele Newell will be at the park all night talking to people who are looking forward to the show. Watch for her live reports on 11 News at 5, 6 and 11 at 11.

Are you headed downtown to see the fireworks? We'd love to see your pictures! Don't forget to use #wpxi so we can add them to our photo gallery on https://t.co/xGJf0y8vnU. pic.twitter.com/R5pKRySS2Z — WPXI (@WPXI) July 4, 2019

UPDATE: 6 a.m.: Channel 11's Mike Holden was on the North Shore Thursday morning as some early birds began setting up for the fireworks.

One person who was there said he had three tents set up, including one with a private bathroom. Watch the full story here.

Just got a tour of Jim’s tent.... #Pittsburgh themed top to bottom. Plenty of #Heinz Ketchup, Pittsburgh Pretzels... And yes, that is a toilet. Jim insisted on bringing his own. I didn’t ask any more questions. #HappyFourthOfJuly 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AWWIMozzhp — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Public safety officials have announced added safety measures ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks at Point State Park.

Pittsburgh Police said they are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe Thursday.

RELATED:

Up to 50,000 people at Point State Park for the annual fireworks show, and tens of thousands more will be watching from different vantage points across the city including the North Shore, downtown and Mt. Washington.

State, county and city mounted units will be on hand along with river rescue.

Items prohibited in the park include, but are not limited to: Alcohol, drones, grills, laser pointers, weapons, explosives or ammunition. Open carry is not permitted. Police will establish security checks inside the park to screen bags for prohibited items.

For people relying on the Port Authority, buses are operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule and light rail is operating on a special Fourth of July Schedule.

ICYMI: If you’re traveling by bus or light rail on July 4, buses will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule and light rail vehicles will be operating on special Fourth of July schedules. More info @ https://t.co/NgXMYGkjmL — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 4, 2019

