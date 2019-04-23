PITTSBURGH - A house in Pittsburgh’s North Side could soon be torn down months after it began crumbling. Channel 11 was alerted Tuesday of a home on Holbrook Street.
When our crew arrived, workers with the city’s Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections were on-scene inspecting the property.
Neighbors say the house has been empty for years, but they have heard loud cracks coming from the structure in recent weeks.
Why the city is now acting quickly to safely bring the house down on Channel 11 News at 6.
