  • Crumbling road causes garbage truck to rollover, crash into creek

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A crumbling road is partially to blame for a garbage truck rollover in Westmoreland County.

    The truck went off the side of Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township around 6 a.m. Tuesday and was laying partially in a small creek.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden learned the driver of the truck was not hurt. A tow truck was called in to lift the vehicle upright and remove it from the scene.

    Officials told Holden that the road has been wearing away for some time.

