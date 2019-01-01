NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A crumbling road is partially to blame for a garbage truck rollover in Westmoreland County.
The truck went off the side of Guffey Road in North Huntingdon Township around 6 a.m. Tuesday and was laying partially in a small creek.
Garbage truck went off side of Guffey Road in North Huntingdon around 6 this morning. Driver is not injured. Officials on scene tell me the road has been wearing away for some time. A tow is on the way. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/MMQhvKNeZ0— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 1, 2019
Channel 11's Mike Holden learned the driver of the truck was not hurt. A tow truck was called in to lift the vehicle upright and remove it from the scene.
Officials told Holden that the road has been wearing away for some time.
This is not how this garbage truck driver wanted to start 2019. Tow trucks just arrived here on Guffey Road in North Huntington. No injuries. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/smZ1gSm1c6— Paul Feiling (@WPXIpaul) January 1, 2019
