PITTSBURGH - In what could be the cutest swimming lessons ever, African penguin chicks are being introduced to the water Thursday at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh.
The penguin chicks are learning to swim and navigate the aviary’s Penguin Point habitat.
Aviculturists will monitor the chicks, which hatched in December, as they take a dip in the pool to swim and play.
The chicks will also practice climbing in and out of the water onto rock formations surrounding the pool.
On April 25 -- World Penguin Day -- the chicks will be permanently join the aviary’s colony of endangered African penguins.
There are less than 25,000 pairs of African penguins remaining in the wild, according to the aviary. The aviary’s penguins are part of a breeding program.
