PORTLAND, Ore. - A 50-year-old Oregon man who for years made thousands of anonymous vulgar phone calls to seven women in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports each victim received over 200 calls from Bob Ugwa in a two-year period; one woman received 1,162 calls from him at all hours.
In June, Ugwa pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and six counts of telephonic harassment.
Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Hannah Horsley says Ugwa typically used multiple cellphones to make the calls and used technology to conceal his caller ID and his identity, which made it impossible to block his calls.
She says it’s unclear why he chose the victims, but Ugwa had previously lived in Pennsylvania.
Ugwa apologized in court Monday saying it would never happen again.
