DA appeals ruling tossing out search after marijuana odor

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that the Lehigh County District Attorney filed an appeal Monday of the ruling tossing out evidence cited in support of drug and firearms counts stemming from the Nov. 7 search in Allentown.
Judge Maria Dantos wrote that "The smell of marijuana is no longer per se indicative of a crime."
Heather Gallagher, chief of appeals, said other states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana and allow medical marijuana still allow searches of vehicles when officers smell cannabis.
Defense attorney Joshua Karoly said he believes the ruling will be upheld.
