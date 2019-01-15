  • DA believes proposed Pittsburgh gun legislation would be found unconstitutional

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Proposed gun legislation in the city of Pittsburgh cannot be legally passed, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a letter to Pittsburgh City Council.

    CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

    Related Headlines

    The proposed assault weapons ban would make it “unlawful to man manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store or otherwise hold in one’s possession an assault weapon within the City, such as the Colt semi-automatic rifle used in the Tree of Life shooting,” a December letter said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Meanwhile, an accessories, ammunition and modification ban would bar items such as bump stocks, armor-penetrating bullets, sawed-off rifles and large capacity magazines.

    “I understand the desire of local governments to be proactive in reducing gun violence and the opportunities to cause the type of pain, suffering, and dead, which recently occurred in the City of Pittsburgh,” Zappala said in the Jan. 9 letter. “I believe however, that the legislative effort needs to come from the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and that the legislation currently before Council, if passed, will be found unconstitutional.”

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories