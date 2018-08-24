DA meeting with police department in county to review policies

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is meeting with police on Saturday to make sure their policies are up to date.
It’s not clear how many departments in the county were asked to attend, but Channel 11 learned the letter was sent to North Braddock and East Pittsburgh police, among others.
Even though the Wilkinsburg Police Department did not receive a letter, they did extend an invitation to East Pittsburgh police not long after East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld shot and killed Antwon Rose in June.
“We reached out to them because we understood that they were lacking some policies,” said Chief Ophelia Coleman. “Rather than to put blame or to put people down when they’re down, to assist and give them a hand and we offered our assistance.”
Coleman says her department shared with East Pittsburgh police the rules and regulations they use and training they do.
“It is the training that sets the department apart,” she said. “Not so much policies or procedures, because you can have policies and producer all day long – if they are not followed they are no good.”
She says her department is consistently training and has several non-lethal use-of-force tactics, such as nightsticks, pepper spray and Tasers.
