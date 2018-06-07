  • DA to give update on Pittsburgh's new security camera system

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County District Attorney will provide an update on Pittsburgh’s new security camera system. 

    The cameras were installed along East Carson Street, 10th Street and 18th Street on the city’s South Side. 

    The surveillance cameras were installed after business owners raised concerns about safety in the area.

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala committed to installing 13 additional cameras based on the business owners’ concerns about nuisance and violent crimes.

