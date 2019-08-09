Dad charged after 3-year-old daughter drowned in backyard pool

PLUM, Pa. - The father of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a Plum pool last week has been charged.
Ca'Nayah Mitchell drowned in her family's backyard pool on Aug. 1.
Her father, Charles Mitchell, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
