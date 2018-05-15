Heavy storms moved through the area on Tuesday, causing damage across the area.
Severe thunderstorm watch for viewing area
We're talking to the man who was inside a truck when a huge tree fell on top of it
Cranberry Township
Power lines and poles were brought down by heavy storms in Cranberry Township. The north and south lanes of Route 19 were closed from Freedom Road to Freeport Road.
Rt 19 North & South closed, both directions, from Freedom Rd. to Freeport Rd. Power lines and signals are down. Seek alternate routes.— Cranberry Township (@cranberry_twp) May 15, 2018
Butler County
A man was trapped after a tree fell onto a truck along Old Plank Road, dispatchers confirmed.
No injuries were reported.
PHOTOS: Tree falls onto truck, traps man inside
