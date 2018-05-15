  • Damage reported after heavy storms move through area

    Updated:

    Heavy storms moved through the area on Tuesday, causing damage across the area.

    LATEST WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm watch for viewing area

    We're talking to the man who was inside a truck when a huge tree fell on top of it, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 p.m.

    Cranberry Township 

    Power lines and poles were brought down by heavy storms in Cranberry Township. The north and south lanes of Route 19 were closed from Freedom Road to Freeport Road.

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Butler County

    A man was trapped after a tree fell onto a truck along Old Plank Road, dispatchers confirmed.

    No injuries were reported.

    PHOTOS: Tree falls onto truck, traps man inside

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Damage reported after heavy storms move through area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents found passed out in van with child in back at gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County, Pittsburgh file lawsuit against 8 opioid…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man sought after barricading himself inside home with baby

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute