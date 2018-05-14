Damage reported as waves of severe storms move through our area

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - People in Washington County are reporting storm damage after another wave of weather moved through our area this evening.
One viewer shared photos of multiple trees down on Sandy Plans Road in Fredericktown.
At least 2 power line polls are down along 40 in Claysville, Washington County. @WPXIShelley will have the storm damage from around the area at 11 on #WPXI @WPXIBenson pic.twitter.com/AqxdUpoawv— Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 13, 2018
Our crew also spotted power poles that had fallen down along Route 40 in Claysville.
We're also checking reports of power outages.
