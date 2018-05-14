  • Damage reported as waves of severe storms move through our area

    Updated:

    CLAYSVILLE, Pa. - People in Washington County are reporting storm damage after another wave of weather moved through our area this evening.

    One viewer shared photos of multiple trees down on Sandy Plans Road in Fredericktown.

    Our crew also spotted power poles that had fallen down along Route 40 in Claysville.

    We're also checking reports of power outages.

