Heavy storms prompted a brief tornado warning in Westmoreland County on Wednesday night.
There are reports of damage in the Mammoth Park area, but it was not immediately clear if it was caused by storms or an actual tornado.
Photos and video submitted by viewers show roiling, dark storm clouds moving through the area.
The National Weather Services said it will conduct a survey of the area Thursday to determine if there was an actual tornado that touched down.
