PITTSBURGH - Gas prices in Allegheny County are hovering just under $3 per gallon, but there’s a chance they could go higher.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency temporary fuel waiver because of damage to the Buckeye Laurel Pipeline on May 20. The pipeline distributes a summer blend of gasoline.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the EPA, “an extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance” exists in Allegheny County because of the pipeline damage, preventing the distribution of an adequate supply of gasoline to customers.
An initial fuel waiver was to expire Monday. A second waiver allowing gas stations to use a cheaper blend is in effect until July 1.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz also wanted in Pennsylvania
- Assisted living facility robbed in South Hills
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- VIDEO: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}