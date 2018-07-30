Damaged vehicles line Pittsburgh street; truck found nearby towed

PITTSBURGH - Several parked vehicles were damaged early Monday morning on a street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.
At least three vehicles were found on Edmond Street with damage. One sustained side and front-end damage, another had a mirror broken off and a third vehicle’s tail light was broken.
Minutes later, on Penn Avenue near Edmond Street, a pickup truck with significant damage was found and towed away.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn whether the two scenes are connected for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- New dad shot dead after defending black man against racial slurs in bar
- 3 people rescued from Mon River near Hot Metal Bridge
- Former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at 46
- VIDEO: Teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}