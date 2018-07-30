  • Damaged vehicles line Pittsburgh street; truck found nearby towed

    PITTSBURGH - Several parked vehicles were damaged early Monday morning on a street in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

    At least three vehicles were found on Edmond Street with damage. One sustained side and front-end damage, another had a mirror broken off and a third vehicle’s tail light was broken.

    Minutes later, on Penn Avenue near Edmond Street, a pickup truck with significant damage was found and towed away.

