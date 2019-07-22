PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 9:52 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for different parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties until 12:45 a.m. This includes the areas of Monroeville, Plum, West Mifflin, Delmont, Slickville, and other places nearby.
UPDATE 9:32 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Washington, Westmoreland, and Allegheny counties until 12:30 a.m. This includes areas near McKeesport, South Park, Jefferson Hills, Van Voorhis, Donora, Smithton, West Newton, Herminie, and Irwin among others.
UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for part of Fayette County until 10:30 p.m. This includes Uniontown, Oliver, Fairchance, and Hopwood among other nearby places. Do not drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don't drown.
The big story continues to be the humidity with the dew point around 70, which is remarkably high.
Scattered showers and storms will occur overnight and mainly early Monday. Any storm that pops up may have heavy rain including flooding downpours and the possibility of gusty, damaging winds.
Please continue to check on the elderly to see if they have at least a fan, if not air conditioning, and pay attention to pets, making sure they are not in distress.
Cooler, more comfortable weather will return by Monday evening into Tuesday.
