Dashcam video released showing deadly crash involving self-driving Uber

Video was just released showing the deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber.
In the dashcam footage from the Uber that Tempe, Arizona police released Wednesday, viewers can see it's a very dark road and the woman walking her bike seemingly appears out of nowhere.
Uber pauses self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh after fatal Ariz. crash
Video from inside the Uber shows the driver, who was not operating the vehicle, but in place as a safeguard, appearing to look down.
The driver eventually looks up and is immediately startled as the impact is about to happen.
Because of this crash, Uber has taken all of its self-driving cars off the roads including here in Pittsburgh.
The Tempe police chief said hours after the incident Monday that she does not believe Uber is at fault.
Uber says it is cooperating fully with the investigation, which is very much ongoing.
