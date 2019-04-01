  • Man charged with double stabbing 10 years after guilty plea in similar incident

    SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Washington County man faced a judge Monday after allegedly stabbing two people in South Strabane home.

    Police were called to the home on East Maiden Street where a woman was stabbed, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, David Vaughan. Another man at the home was also stabbed.

    "You know I have to kill you both. I have to finish this and kill you," he allegedly said during the attack.

    Channel 11 has since learned that Vaughan was released from prison in 2017, 10 years after he pleaded guilty to a double stabbing.

    In court Monday, the female victim testified that she went to sleep in the evening and awoke to the sound of Vaughan and her friend fighting after a night of drinking.

    The woman said Vaughan told her it was settled when she confronted him, but minutes later, he allegedly stabbed the other man in the chest.

    "I was attacked and I defended myself," Vaughan told Channel 11's Cara Sapida.

     

