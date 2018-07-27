A crowd protesting the death of Antwon Rose gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse Friday morning, one day after the city of Pittsburgh released new guidelines for demonstrations.
The group wants Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to remove Judge Jeffrey Manning from the case.
A letter to Zappala claims Manning has a “strong relationship” with Patrick Thomassey, the attorney for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with shooting Rose as he ran from a traffic stop.
The letter also calls on Zappala to provide a fair and just jury selection process and revoke Rosfeld’s bail.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement:
“District Attorney Zappala has previously met with the family of Antwon Rose, has listened to their concerns and has explained to them how the judicial process is expected to unfold in this case. If the family desires to meet again to express additional concerns or to receive updated information, the District Attorney will be happy to do so.”
On Thursday, the city of Pittsburgh announced new guidelines for protesters to follow. While people will still be allowed to protest, they are not allowed to block hospitals, special events and the entrances or exits of tunnels and bridges.
