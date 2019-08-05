  • Teenager girl located after not being seen for a few days

    PITTSBURGH - A missing teenage girl has been located.

    Daysha Hayes, 17, was last seen around 3 p.m. at her family's home in East Hills on Aug. 2.

    As of Monday morning, police reported that she was home safely.

