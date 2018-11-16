D.C. white nationalist with connections to synagogue shooting suspect to appear in court

A man who allegedly expressed support for the mass murder at the Tree of Life synagogue will appear in federal court on Friday.
Jeffrey Clark was recently arrested on weapons charges, but he was linked to Robert Bowers on the social media platform, Gab.
On Friday afternoon, prosecutors will ask a judge to order the suspected white nationalist to be held in jail until the trial.
Investigators released images of what they say they found in his home:
- A Nazi flag
- Ammunition, including hollow point bullets
- Body armor
- A noose
- Sketch of a man shooting a person of the Jewish faith
some of the disturbing items found in the bedroom of Jeffrey Clark - arrested on weapons charges - who allegedly expressed support for the mass murder at the Tree-of-Life Synagogue. He is scheduled to appear in Fed court in DC today pic.twitter.com/nnUOZIIF9L— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) November 16, 2018
Clark's brother committed suicide on the same day as the massacre at Tree of Life, according to court filings.
