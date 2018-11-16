  • D.C. white nationalist with connections to synagogue shooting suspect to appear in court

    Updated:

    A man who allegedly expressed support for the mass murder at the Tree of Life synagogue will appear in federal court on Friday.

    Jeffrey Clark was recently arrested on weapons charges, but he was linked to Robert Bowers on the social media platform, Gab.

    We're following Clark's day in court and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    On Friday afternoon, prosecutors will ask a judge to order the suspected white nationalist to be held in jail until the trial.

    Investigators released images of what they say they found in his home:

    • A Nazi flag
    • Ammunition, including hollow point bullets
    • Body armor
    • A noose
    • Sketch of a man shooting a person of the Jewish faith

    Clark's brother committed suicide on the same day as the massacre at Tree of Life, according to court filings.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories