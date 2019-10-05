PITTSBURGH - Now that temperatures have cooled down and winter is closer than ever, AAA officials want to remind you about prepping your car for the colder months.
Year after year, agency officials said the top Roadside Assistance call AAA receives during the winter months is for dead batteries. Last winter, AAA said contractors jump-started 70,532 batteries and replaced 24,732.
During the summer, AAA said a car's battery can be damaged by the heat from the sun. By the time winter rolls around, that can lead to a dead battery, especially after cold snaps and long periods of letting a vehicle sit. The agency recommends having your battery and charging system tested and checked sooner rather than later, especially if it is more than three years old.
Other things drivers should keep in mind:
- Check your tires for tread depth and consider snow tires for the best traction
- Check your tire pressure as it typically decreases 1 PSI for every 10 degrees the temperature drops
- Look at your wiper blades and check if they leave streaks or spots, which means they're not making good contact with the glass
- Fill your washer fluid reservoir and make sure the solution has antifreeze components
- Take a look at your engine coolant and if it's low, add the necessary amount to keep the engine from freezing
The full AAA Winter Car Care Checklist can be found here.
