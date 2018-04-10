PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in an animal cruelty case.
Officers found multiple dead animals, many starved to death in cages, in a West End home.
Related Headlines
Watch Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for more on this developing story.
There were dead chickens, ducks and rabbits.
The person is facing 112 felony counts, two for each animal.
We're on our way to Pittsburgh police headquarters where the suspect will be booked.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Teacher charged with institutional sexual assault of student
- College student poses with handgun for senior portrait
- VIDEO: Sea turtle returning to ocean after Pittsburgh rehab
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}