  • Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found in West End home

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in an animal cruelty case.

    Officers found multiple dead animals, many starved to death in cages, in a West End home.

    There were dead chickens, ducks and rabbits.

    The person is facing 112 felony counts, two for each animal.

    We're on our way to Pittsburgh police headquarters where the suspect will be booked.

