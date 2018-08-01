0 Deadline approaching to apply for disaster loan after June flooding

The deadline is approaching for victims of June flooding to apply for disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Residents and business affected by the flooding on June 20 and 21 have until Sept. 24 to return applications for physical property damage.

Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property that was damaged or destroyed.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 24, 2019.

Assistance for those who have questions or want to apply for a low-interest disaster loan is available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Bridgeville, but it permanently closes at 4 p.m. Thursday. The center, located at Bethany Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue, is open until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“We had probably about 15 people come in the first day to inquire about the assistance we were offering here. It's slowed down a little bit since then, but we're still here and we want to encourage people to come out and take advantage of us being here while we're here,” Jack Camp, of the Small Business Administration, said. “It’s always better to talk to someone face to face and explain your situation, and we can help walk you through the process.”

People can apply online at disasterloan.sba.gov. Loan applications can also be obtained by calling 1-800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or via download it at www.sba.gov.

