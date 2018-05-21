  • Deadline near for input on Westmoreland County comprehensive plan

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Time is running out to weigh in on Westmoreland County’s comprehensive plan to build up the community.  

    The plan has been in the works since 2016. 

    According to our news partner TribLIVE, officials hope it will reverse the declining population and create new jobs in the Westmoreland County.

     

    The online survey, “Reimaging our Westmoreland,” closes tomorrow.  

    A preliminary version of the new plan will be submitted to the public later this summer, officials said. 

