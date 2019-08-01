  • Deadly crash closes part of Route 28

    Updated:

    KITTANNING, Pa. - A portion of Route 28 was closed in both directions Thursday morning after a deadly crash, PennDOT officials said.

    State police tell Channel 11 the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Route 28 and Old Route 66.

    Route 28 is shut down between State Route 85 in Manor Township and McGregor Road in Rayburn Township.  The road will be closed until at least 9 a.m., PennDOT said. 

    No additional information about the crash has been released.

