    PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman died when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle, according to the Greene County Coroner.

    Officials said Deborah Spacht, 56, was driving on State Route 19 just north of the Pennsylvania - West Virginia state border when the crash occurred.

    The coroner said the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Friday.

