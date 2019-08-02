  • Man found dead following house fire

    Updated:

    MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews rushed to a home in Morgan Township after reports of an explosion turned out to be a massive fire Thursday.

    Officials with the Greene County Coroner's Office said a man's body was found inside the debris and he has been identified as Thomas Shaneyfelt, Sr.

    Agency officials said the cause and manner of Shaneyfelt's death are still under investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories