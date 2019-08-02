MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews rushed to a home in Morgan Township after reports of an explosion turned out to be a massive fire Thursday.
Officials with the Greene County Coroner's Office said a man's body was found inside the debris and he has been identified as Thomas Shaneyfelt, Sr.
Agency officials said the cause and manner of Shaneyfelt's death are still under investigation.
