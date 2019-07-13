  • Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

    PITTSBURGH - Emergency officials rushed to a deadly motorcycle crash at Butler Street and McCandless Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

    Police said the first officer to get to the crash scene in Lawrenceville found a man with a faint pulse and began chest compressions.

    Once firefighters and paramedics arrived, they took over, but, the man was pronounced dead when en route to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

    Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officers are still investigating what happened.

