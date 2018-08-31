PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deadly motorcycle crash shut down a road in Westmoreland County early Friday morning, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on Route 130 at Hillview Road in Penn Township.
Route 130 was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash. The scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m., allowing the road to reopen.
