NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in New Castle.
The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. on North Lee Avenue.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is following the homicide investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
New Castle Police in Lawrence County are on the scene of a early morning shooting. Channel 11 has confirmed that police are investigating it as a murder. It happened a little bit after eight this morning On N. Lee Ave.— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 21, 2019
