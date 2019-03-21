  • Deadly shooting investigation underway in New Castle

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in New Castle.

    The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. on North Lee Avenue.

    Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is following the homicide investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories