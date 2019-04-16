YUKON, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is now charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly caused a crash that killed a woman in Yukon last month.
Police said Trey Leneil Cue admitted to having several drinks at a bar before leaving with two passengers.
>>PREVIOUS: Passenger killed in crash into parked vehicle identified
A short time later, he allegedly crashed into a parked car. A passenger in the parked car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The Westmoreland County coroner identified the victim as Sarah McDonald, 25, of Hempfield Township.
Police said Cue ran away from the crash, but they were able to track his footprints and found him hiding in the brush a short distance away.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how
The results of blood tests showed that Cue allegedly had a BAC of .17 percent, as well as cocaine and other drugs in his system. Police also said Cue’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI at the time of the crash.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}