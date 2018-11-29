PITTSBURGH - The death of a man shot in a Pittsburgh parking garage nearly 16 years ago has been ruled a homicide.
On Jan. 3, 2003, Michael Lahoff was shot during an attempted robbery on the seventh floor of the Smithfield Liberty garage.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The shooting left Lahoff paralyzed from the neck down and dependent on 24-hour care in a nursing home.
Lahoff died earlier this week and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office determined he died because of his injuries.
In 2005, Marty Armstrong, 20, was found guilty of attempted homicide and sentenced to 25-50 years in prison. Lamont Fulton, then 19, was found guilty of robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy and sentenced to 15-30 years in prison.
Channel 11 is working to find out if additional charges will be filed against Armstrong and Fulton.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- School bans parents from eating lunch with kids
- 66-year-old woman hit by car while crossing street in Squirrel Hill
- VIDEO: Are self-driving Ubers returning to local streets?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}