Debate over future of self-driving cars headed to Pittsburgh City Council

PITTSBURGH - Autonomous cars with backup drivers have been cruising the Pittsburgh streets for several years now, but Wednesday a debate over their future veered into city council.
At issuse is a $400,000 grant to the city to hire an autonomous vehicle coordinator to develop policies and procedures and to keep the public informed.
Despite opposition from members of Pittsburghers for public transit, who are concerned about the impact on labor, the enviroment, public safety and access for the elderly and undeserved communities, council voted to accept the grant in the end.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Rick Earle.
