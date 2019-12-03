  • Top Democratic presidential hopefuls coming to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Some of the top Democratic hopefuls running for president will be in Pittsburgh later this month for an education forum.

    The Public Education Forum 2020 is set to take place on Dec. 14 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center downtown.

    Details about the event are still being released, but it is being hosted by the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers and OnePa. 

