Decision expected on McCandless police chief, lieutenant in sexual harassment case

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A decision is expected to be announced during a town meeting Monday night on whether to bring McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti back to work, along with Lt. Jeffrey Basl.

    Both officers were put on administrative leave in November after allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior toward a female police recruit were brought to the attention of the town manager.

    The McCandless Police Officers Association took a vote of no confidence against DiSanti on Wednesday. 

    Twenty-four out of 29 members of the association affirmed the vote against the chief.

