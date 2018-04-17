'Deficient' Troy Hill bridge not completely closed, worrying neighbors

The city of Pittsburgh closed one side of the Lowrie Street Bridge in Troy Hill after deficiencies were discovered, but neighbors want more information.
Nearby residents say the bridge was still open while inspections were being conducted, and that seemed unsafe.
Jennifer Tomazic took those concerns to the city – she’ll have answers from the city on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
