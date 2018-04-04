  • Delta Air Lines says it was hit by cyberattack

    Updated:

    Delta Air Lines says customers' payment information may have been breached in a cyberattack last fall.

    The airline said Wednesday the incident involved (24)7.ai, a chat-services provider used by Delta and other companies.

    Delta says only "a small subset" of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12. It says no other personal details about customers, such as their passport, security or frequent-flyer account information, was affected.

    The Atlanta-based airline says (24)7.ai informed it of the breach last week. Delta brought in federal law enforcement and forensic teams and confirmed that the unauthorized access was cut off by October.

    Delta says it will make sure customers aren't held responsible if their payment cards were used fraudulently. It will create a website Thursday to update customers.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delta Air Lines says it was hit by cyberattack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Panera Bread data breach: Here's what we know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Data breach: Hackers stole credit card info from Saks, Lord & Taylor customers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    150 million users impacted in hack attack on Under Armours MyFitness Pal app