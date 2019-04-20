  • Demolition brings down power lines on North Side; neighbors report several fires

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A house in Pittsburgh's North Side has collapsed onto the road during a planned demolition.

    Channel 11 has learned that crews were tearing down the house at Armandale Street and Garfield Avenue.

    It's unclear at this time what went wrong, but the house collapsed on two sides into the road.

    The collapse also took down electrical wires and poles nearby.

    Witnesses say that caused fire to break out in three surrounding buildings and sparks could be seen bursting from the power lines. 

    Duquesne Light officials said 60 customers are affected by this and they're working to restore power. 

