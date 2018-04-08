Work has begun to repair what is left of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.
Crews have been working around the clock since Saturday morning, when a section of the major roadway completely caved in, sliding over 30 feet overnight.
That caused an apartment building below the road to collapse, leaving dozens of residents without a home.
Several businesses and a nearby homeowner were forced to evacuate as well, as PennDOT is taking precautions regarding potential demolitions. Route 30 is closed "long-term" to give crews ample time to fully repair the road.
Follow below for live updates as workers continue initial repairs for Route 30 and the collapsed apartment building:
8:40 AM
NOW: Demolition continues in East Pittsburgh after a hillside came down on an apartment building. Follow @WPXI_Lori for updates today. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/3SAAAQo17A— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 8, 2018
7:45 AM
Crews are back at work this morning cleaning up debris to shore up a hillside on Electric Avenue. The landslide caused an apt building to collapse and Route 30 to cave in. Live report at 8 am on Channel 11 Morning News with @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/YzBp24zmRP— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 8, 2018
