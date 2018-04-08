  • Demolitions, repairs begin for Route 30, collapsed areas: Live updates

    Updated:

    Work has begun to repair what is left of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.

    Crews have been working around the clock since Saturday morning, when a section of the major roadway completely caved in, sliding over 30 feet overnight. 

     

    That caused an apartment building below the road to collapse, leaving dozens of residents without a home. 

    Several businesses and a nearby homeowner were forced to evacuate as well, as PennDOT is taking precautions regarding potential demolitions. Route 30 is closed "long-term" to give crews ample time to fully repair the road.  

    Follow below for live updates as workers continue initial repairs for Route 30 and the collapsed apartment building: 

    2:20 PM

    Chopper 11 flew over Route 30 in East Pittsburgh to get a closer look at the collapsed road, and the damage it left.

    Crews began demolishing buildings and starting initial repairs around the area.

    Debris lay all around the area where the apartment building collapsed Saturday morning.  

    8:40 AM

    7:45 AM

