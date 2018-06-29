DEP issues Code Orange alert for air quality for Friday

PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange alert for Friday.
The alert covers the following counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland.
A Code Orange alert means that weather conditions - including high pressure, sunshine and temperatures approaching 90 degree - could become unhealthy for some people.
Young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems are most vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
People are also asked to restrict the following pollution-producing activities:
- Refueling cars and trucks after dusk
- Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature
- Carpooling or using public transportation; and
- Combining errands to reduce trips
