Three men, at least one of whom had a knife, attacked a man Downtown.
Luckily for the victim, an Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy happened to be nearby and gave chase to the assailants, leading to an arrest.
Renee Wallace is learning more about the attack, and the brave rescue, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
