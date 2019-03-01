DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and several others injured Friday night when two cars collided on Route 217 in Derry Township.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near Curnow Drive.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 6 for a live report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain-snow mix possible Friday night; stronger storm moving in Sunday
- Newborn allegedly killed to prevent family shame
- Actress Katherine Helmond, of 'Soap,' 'Who's the Boss,' dies at 89
- VIDEO: World’s smallest surviving baby boy leaves hospital after months in intensive care
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}