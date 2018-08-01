  • Detectives search for evidence after reports of shooting

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Detectives were outside of Hays Manor apartments searching for evidence Tuesday night after a reported shooting in McKees Rocks.

    Investigators confirmed to Channel 11 that medics were dispatched to the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department in the 300 block of Bell Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

    One person was transported to a hospital from the fire department.

    The fire department is less than a mile away from Hays Manor.

