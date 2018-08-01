Detectives search for evidence after reports of shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Detectives were outside of Hays Manor apartments searching for evidence Tuesday night after a reported shooting in McKees Rocks.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 11 that medics were dispatched to the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department in the 300 block of Bell Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
One person was transported to a hospital from the fire department.
The fire department is less than a mile away from Hays Manor.
We're working overnight to find out more information and we'll bring you the latest developments on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}