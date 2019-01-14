  • Detroit auto show begins this week

    By: Ryan Emerson

    The future of the automotive industry is on display this week at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

    Ford, Chevrolet, Honda, Jeep, Toyota and other major automakers are unveiling their latest wheels.

    Pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers will get top billing.

    At least 30 new design reveals are expected in the lineup this week, with some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda as well.

    The show opens to the public on Saturday.

    Learn more about the show at the auto show's website.

