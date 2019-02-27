PITTSBURGH - Columbus, Ohio-based Continental Real Estate Companies will get more time to hash out a plan for the last major development parcel on the North Shore.
The board of the Stadium Authority of the City of Pittsburgh — technically the owner of the land between Heinz Field and PNC Park — voted on Tuesday morning to extend the expiration of the option period for lot 4, a parcel across the street from the home plate entrance of PNC Park, for another six months.
The vote extends a deadline under which Continental was expected to buy the parcel from next week into August as Continental works to finalize a mixed-use strategy for the site, which will need to get a host of other city approvals to go forward.
